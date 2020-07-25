Phnom Penh: A Honda Dream C125 motorcycle caught ablaze after the owner went to refuel at a Tela gas station, and then began to drive away. It appears that an electrical spark ignited some fumes much to everyone’s surprise, but fortunately it was extinguished in time, not causing a fire to the fuel depot in the station, and did not cause any casualties.

The incident happened at 2:45 pm on July 25, 2020 at the Tela gas station on Veng Sreng Street, at the corner of Toul Pong Road in Trapeang Thleung Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to sources, before the incident, an unidentified man rode a black Honda Dream 125 motorcycle to refuel at the Tela gas station at the scene and he turned off the engine properly. When refueling and giving the money to the gas station seller, the man started the motorcycle to continue the journey, suddenly an electric current caused a huge flame, causing a great surprise. Immediately, the staff at the gas station and the people took a fire hose to put out the fire until it was completely extinguished.

Then, the man dragged the motorcycle from the scene to be repaired by himself. NKD