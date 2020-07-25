Pailin: According to reports, at 3:55 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, there was a traffic accident between a car and a cow on National Road 59 in Phnom Spong village, Sala Krao commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

The above case caused damage to the car and the death of the cow. The owner of the cow, Yin Yat, 20, lives in Phnom Spong village, Sala Krao commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province. The driver of the white Toyota LandCruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-97 89 car is Seng Huy, male, 33 years old, living in Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province. The driver suffered no injuries.

The accident was caused by the owner of the cow driving the cow up the road carelessly, while the car was driving at high speeds with a lack of caution.

The car was kept at the police station in Sala Krao district, while the cow was returned to the owner to wait for the procedures. POST NEWS