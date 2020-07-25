Phnom Penh: On July 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia issued a press release stating that 23 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered.

According to the Ministry of Health, 23 of the 19 new cases of were from 19 Cambodians and 4 Indonesians. They were 8 passengers who arrived in Cambodia on July 23, 2020 on AK538 (flying to Indonesia via Malaysia), and KR 708 (flying from Indonesia). ).

Separately, 15 others were found from the flight that came from Russia and Egypt, and arrived in Cambodia on July 19.

The 23 cases of Kovid 19 include:

* A 37-year-old Indonesian man has a temporary address at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Sihanoukville Province

* A 32-year-old Indonesian man has a temporary address at a hotel in Sihanoukville

* A 47-year-old Indonesian woman has a temporary address at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Sihanoukville

* A 35-year-old Indonesian man has a temporary residence at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Sihanoukville.

*A 38-year-old Cambodian woman from Phnom Penh

* A 25-year-old Cambodian man from Takeo province

* A 29-year-old Cambodian man from Kratie province

*26-year-old Cambodian man from Kampong Cham province

* 28-year-old Cambodian man from Prey Kabbas district, Takeo province

* 26-year-old Cambodian man from Pursat province

* 24 year old, from Siem Reap district, Siem Reap province

* 24 year-old man from Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh

* 29-year-old Khmer man, from Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh

* 38 year-old man from Siem Reap Province

* 26-year-old man from Takeo Province

* 26-year-old Cambodian man from Banlung City, Ratanakiri Province

* 25-year-old Cambodian man

* 26 year-old, man from Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh

* 23 year- old Cambodian man from Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Phnom Penh

* 24 year- old Cambodian man, fromAngkor Borey district, Takeo province

* A 30-year-old Cambodian man has an address in Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh

* A 25-year-old Cambodian man from Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province

* A 25-year-old Cambodian man from Tbong Khmum province.

The Ministry of Health also said that the other passengers on Flight AK538 and KR708, a total of 201 people, were also taken to the Ministry of Health for a 14-day follow-up visit.

By July 25, 2020, Cambodia has found a total of 225 cases (46 women and 179 men). Of those, 143 were treated (39 females and 104 males) and 80 are hospitalized (5 females and 75 males). Two American female patients are being treated at the US Embassy.