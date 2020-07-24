Phnom Penh: A woman drove a Toyota Prius in heavy rain, and hit a central divider.

The accident occurred at 12.05 am on July 24, 2020 in front of the Twin Towers (center Pring Plaza) along Boulevard In Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The woman, aged in her 20’s was driving a Toyota Prius 2AI -7811 from Lake Bridge Road to Norodom. The car was damaged and she suffered minor hand injuries.

Later, the woman left the car at the scene and disappeared. After that, the local authority related to traffic skills came down to measure the vehicle and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commission, waiting for the legal settlement later. NKD