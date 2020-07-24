Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of July 24, 2020, issued a press release confirming the detection of four new cases of COVID-19 on the Cambodian army personnel who have just returned from UN peacekeeping duties in Mali.

* A 37-year-old Cambodian man from Oudong district, Kampong Speu province

* A 28-year-old Cambodian man from Tbong Khmum province

* A 47-year-old Cambodian man from Kep province

* 29-year-old Cambodian woman from Phnom Penh

Their second test result was positive for COVID-19 virus on July 23, 2020, and the three male patients are now being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh. The female patient was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a total of 80 Cambodian UN soldiers (7 women) returned from Mali to Cambodia on July 10, 2020 and were under observation at the army barracks in Kampong Speu province. On the 13th day, a second test was performed on July 23, 2020, which tested positive for the 4 patients.

Cambodia has recorded a total of 202 cases (44 women and 158 men). 142 (39 females and 103 males) have been treated and released, while the 58 remain in hospitals and 2 inside the US Embassy in Cambodia.

*In May Major General Sar Savy died from the virus while on active duty in Mali.