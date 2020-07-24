Tbong Khmum Province: A man threw acid on his father-in-law, causing serious injuries after a violent quarrel broke out between the men.

According to the source, this case happened on July 23, 2020 at 16:30 in Rong commune, Memot district.

After this case of violence, the specialized police force of Memot District Police Inspectorate arrested the suspect who threw acid on the victim, named Am San, 55 years old, and the suspect was named Yeung Sam Ath, male, 28 years old. Both of them live in the same village.

The suspect admitted that he had indeed thrown acid on his father-in-law because his father-in-law was drunk and making threats while holding a long machete. NKD