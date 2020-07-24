Phnom Penh: Residents near an old building live in fear after a stone fell from the roof and struck a car windshield. Luckily no one was injured.



This incident occurred at 5:10 pm on July 24, 2020, along Monivong Blvd and the corner of Kampuchea Krom in Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to residents, before the incident, a woman was seen driving a red Prius with license plate number 2BD.8348 which stopped under the building when a big chunk of rock fell from the building and hit the vehicle.



Officials rushed down to inspect the scene. NKD