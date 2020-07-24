Phnom Penh: On July 23, 2020, a search operation was launched to arrest three suspects involved in cases of fraud and theft of money through the Wing technology system, after a lot of money from the victims.

On the afternoon of July 24, 2020, three suspects were arrested.

But Panha, 33 years old, living in a rented house, Sangkat Steung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh was the leader of the illicit operation

Yon Piphop, 17 years old, living in a rented house, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh was used to withdraw the cash.

Yus Pito, 20 years old, living in a rented house on Street 2009, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh cashed the payments.

The suspects admitted that they had indeed swindled and stolen money through the Wing system, by stealing passwords from customers through social media, impersonating a Facebook seller and calling the customer to obtain a Wing password and other means of impersonating customer service to steal another customer’s password.

After getting the password and phone number to be paid, But Panha used APP COOLER on his mobile phone and used Yon Pito to pay through the money transfer agent. When the money agent checked the phone number, he did not see the scammer’s number, but instead saw the recipient’s number.

These activities of the suspects are very dangerous, they use modern technology and can not be suppressed, not a few people will suffer from the loss of a lot of money. Police call on all residents to be careful when depositing money of fraudulent people watching nearby and stealing the code.

The Criminal Police Department is questioning the men and building a case to send the suspects to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings. AREY