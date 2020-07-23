Phnom Penh: On July 23, 2020, the Ministry of Health confirmed one more positive case of COVID-19, while today, two more patients were released from hospital.

The person who was diagnosed was a 28-year-old man from Siem Reap province. He was a passenger on a flight from Russia via Malaysia to Cambodia on July 19, 2020.

Separately, the two cases treated were a 26-year-old Cambodian man and a 25-year-old Cambodian man, both from Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province. They are both travelers from Indonesia.

As of July 23, 2020, Cambodia has found 198 cases of the coronavirus, of which 142 have been treated and 54 are hospitalized, while two Americans are being treated inside the US Embassy in Cambodia.

Although there have been recent cases of infection, those cases have all been imported without any outbreaks from citizens inside the country.

However, both the head of the Royal Government, the Ministry of Health and relevant institutions called on people to continue to implement health measures to prevent the spread to the Cambodian community.