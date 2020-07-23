Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie released 100 Indian style tuk tuk tricycles on the road to check the technical condition or charge the batteries and given them a good run out in an orderly manner on the morning of July 23, 2020.

Please be informed that The Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie Force is always ready, responsible and ready to operate with material means to be used when there is a need, eventually, as well as to complete missions in accordance with higher orders.



In addition to these activities, the forces participated in cleaning the yard of the headquarters, preparing and protecting the exercise equipment, in accordance with the health protection instructions from the Ministry of Health, strictly following the instructions of General Sao Sokha, Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie. NKD

*The tuk tuk fleet was delivered in March 2019.