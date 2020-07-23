Takeo Province : A 6-year-old boy named Kakda was killed after he was attacked by insects. An elderly blind woman, was also taken to hospital.

This incident happened on July 21, 2020 in Poun village, Pechsar commune, Koh Andet district. The exact cause has not been confirmed yet, but is believed to have been from bees/wasps/hornets (unclear).

Regarding cases bee stings, the following primary treatment methods are advised:



1. Remove its sting:

After a bee stings, it often leaves its stinger on the human body. You can remove it with tweezers or other objects. But if you use your hands or other tools, do not forget to wash your hands and things before using them. Also, remove the sting very carefully, without squeezing the wound, to prevent the poison from entering the victim’s body.

2. Use a cool cloth or towel:

After being stung, the body will inevitably become inflamed and swollen. We can reduce it by simply applying a cool cloth or towel to the affected area.

3. Treat the stunged area:

Wash the area with soap and honey or toothpaste. Then cover the area with a clean cloth or cotton ball.

If using honey, leave the honey on the wound for 1 hour, but if using toothpaste, leave it for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse.



Finally, you need to see a doctor because the above method is only a first aid. If the symptoms are very severe and the above method can not help relieve, consult a specialist. KBN