Phnom Penh: The police force of Srah Chak Administration Post of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate arrested a female suspect at 11:40 pm on July 21, 2020 along Preah Sisowath Quay/corner of Street 90 in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, for stealing a man’s wallet with $ 2,000 imside.



Police said the suspect was named Eang, a 29-year-old sex worker, who was being searched for after the theft on July 1, 2020 at 1:30 AM at Moha Sambath Guesthouse, Street 70, Village 19, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The victim named PHAN VAN DAT, 28 years old and a Vietnamese national lost $ 2,000 (two thousand dollars), 1 Vietnamese ID card and 1 AgriBank card.

The suspect is currently being held at the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate for further legal procedures. NKD