Phnom Penh: Yesterday KHMERLOAD reported that famous rapper Mr. Nguon Chandevit (AKA G-Devith/Dit-Way) had recently bought a brand new Rolls-Royce car with a sky-high price for his beloved girlfriend, singer Miss Tep Boprek. It was also reported that the luxury car was being paid for in installments and not bought outright.

But, KHMER BREAKING NEWS have just reported that ‘there was a big surprise on the night of July 22, 2020’ because the flamboyant rapper has suddenly appeared to have decided to take steps to become a monk.

However, it is not yet known how long the singer’s decision to study the dharma will be. Miss Tep Boprek was also present at the “Dragon Blessing Blessing Ceremony”.

She posted a few pictures of Mr. Nguon Chandevit and attached a short message: This I can still call David David! But from tomorrow, I have to call you and do whatever you want. ”

Is Cambodia’s favorite MC going full Kanye?