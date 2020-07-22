Phnom Penh: The Royal Government has agreed in principle for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to reopen in the first phase during August 2020. There are 20 high standard educational institutions located in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang, following the principles of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health and WHO. PHNOM PENH TIMES

UPDATE: 17 schools in PP, 2 in SR and 1 in BTB

The first phase of the school regulations include: The educational institution must sign a contract responsible for the implementation of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports’s educational health safety measures. Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, such as: Implementation of health promotion requirements in the context of COVID-19, with a school and classroom environment in accordance with safety standards, study health, safety gaps, regular personal temperature measurement, and regular hand washing and wearing masks.

Institutions must implement education in a new way with some classes, some online, on a voluntary basis and with the consent of parents. The educational institution shall organize a working group in charge of safety and health of the study to regularly inspect under the guidance of the president of the educational institution and the shareholders.

Institutions are required to conduct health screening and testing for COVID-19 virus for educators and students.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will strictly monitor and evaluate the implementation of educational institutions. Based on the experience and evaluation of the implementation of the first phase, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports can determine the next steps for the phase 2 and 3. KOHSANTEPHEAP