Koh Kong: On July 21, 2020, at 8:50 AM, on Prek Koh Por bridge, a motorbike to hit the railing of the bridge and caused a man to fall over the edge onto the sand, seriously injuring him.

The victim was named as Long Rany, a 23-year-old man, from Pak Klang, Mondul Seima District.

The accident was reportedly caused when an insect (bee/wasp?) stung him as he was rising, causing him to lose control. POST NEWS