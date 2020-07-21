Siem Reap: At 23:00 on July 20, 2020, at a rented house in Sala Kamroeuk village, Sala Kamroeuk commune, Siem Reap city, a foreigner died.

The victim was named as TERENCE MICHAEL MCILKENNY, 56 and an Irish national. He was an artist (painter) who lived at the above location.

Based on the research of experts and the medical examiner, it was concluded that the victim died of a heart attack.

The authorities have arranged to send the body to be temporarily stored at the Royal Angkor International Hospital to wait for a decision from the family and the embassy.