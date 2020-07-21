Kampong Thom Province: According to a preliminary report, a female doctor was almost beheaded by a suspect who cut her under the ear. She died instantly and the body thrown into a pond, where it was discovered at 6:20 AM on July 21, 2020 at Quan Teang village, Sala Visay commune, Prasat Balong district. Kampong Thom Province.

According to the report, the victim was identified as Srun Chantrea, a 29-year-old female resident who was running a care and treatment center.

The body of the victim was found by her husband in the pond about 100 meters behind the house.

The police force of Prasat Balong District Inspectorate launched an investigation and also brought the victim’s husband and father-in-law in for questioning. KOHSANTEPHEAP