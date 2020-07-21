Phnom Penh: Wang Fu Guo Ji Property Development Company has started to open a construction site in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Keng Kang district, despite the current global economic crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Yim Chhay Ly, chairman of the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development, said at the official groundbreaking ceremony last weekend that Wang Fu Guo Ji Property Development Company is still going ahead with the Le Conde project in Boeung Keng Kang I, even though the global crisis, especially around the issue of covid-19 is not good, but the company has come to invest in Cambodia.

“This is a good volunteer and the satisfaction of the Cambodian government that has really contributed to the development of Cambodia,” he said. “This Le Conde KK1 investment project is one of the first international projects in Cambodia. “Using the first intelligent technology in construction.”

Ling Dong, CEO of Wang Fu Guo Ji Property Development Co., Ltd., said that the 43-storey/120 m high building project is an investment by his company and Sichuan Huashi Group, one of China’s leading construction contractors.

Xi Yong, Director of Sichuan Hui Xishan Jian (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., said that the Le Condé project is not just a condo but also a lifestyle concept. He said the company will set up a large skyscraper where you can have coffee, chat, read books, listen to music and hang out, and will have a children's playground.