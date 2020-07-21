Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of July 21, 2020, issued a press release announcing the discovery of 26 new cases of COVID-19, all of which were imported on flights from abroad. 4 more people have made recoveries.

The 26 new cases were from passengers flying in from in Russia, Egypt and South Korea have already been sent to Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh for treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, 25 of the 26 new cases were from a flight that brought people from Russia and Egypt (5 were from Egypt and 20 from Russia), and continued on Malaysia Airlines flight MH754 from Malaysia to Cambodia on July 19. 2020. The other is a 65-year-old Cambodian man traveling from South Korea to Cambodia on July 19, 2020.

A total of 228 other passengers on both planes were quarantined for further monitoring.

Separately, 3 Cambodian men returning from Saudi Arabia and another returning from Indonesia were allowed to leave the hospital after two negative tests.

On July 21, 2020, a total of 197 people (43 females and 154 males) have been found infected with the coronavirus. There have been no recorded deaths.