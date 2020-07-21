Kampong Cham Province: Two young women factory workers left work and rode a motorbike to go home when it suddenly rained. Unfortunately, when halfway home, lightning struck, killing the woman behind and lightly injuring the woman riding the motorcycle.

The lightning strike occurred at 4:40 pm on July 20, 2020 in Sramory village, Sramor commune, Cheung Prey district, Kampong Cham province.

The victim who was killed by lightning was named Don Kuy Eng, 22 years old, a worker at Sky Nay factory, living in Tnot village Bak, Trapeang Kor commune, Cheung Prey district. She was riding as a passenger. The slightly injured woman was named Yean Sok An, 22 years old, a worker at the same factory.

Sources from the scene said that the two women always rode a motorbike to work and return home together. They saw the two women leave work when it began to rain. The two women continued their journey to go home.

Suddenly lightning struck, the rider only slightly injured, but the woman who was traveling behind lost her life on the spot.

After the incident, the competent experts came down to intervene, examine and autopsy the body and confirmed that the victim really died due to lightning. The victim was handed over to her family to prepare for the traditional ceremony. KBN