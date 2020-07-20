Phnom Penh: A bar was ordered to temporarily suspended business by Daun Penh District Unity Command led by the District Governor, due to the frequent noise of guests arguing and loud noises..

On Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM, Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh Khan Leads Daun Penh gave the command to close Wild Orchid Bar on Street 136, following complaints from neighbors and because the bar was not participating in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as instructed by district authorities, The Ministry of Health as well as the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Daun Penh district governor said during the operation, the force of the district administrative unit decided to temporarily close the Wild Orchid Bar business as a warning. If the business reopens and continues causing noise complaints from the neighbors, the district administration will implement measures to confiscate equipment, as well as leading to more permanent business closures. KPT



