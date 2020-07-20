Phnom Penh: At 11:20 pm on July 19, 2020, a horrific traffic accident occurred when a Toyota Prius collided with a fully loaded container truck, causing the deaths of two Chinese nationals and two others seriously injured along National Road 4 near the Special Economic Zone in Kambol district.

The two Chinese nationals remain unidentified.

Prior to the incident, three Chinese men and a Cambodian woman, were seen driving in a white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AR-3975 along National Road 4 in a westbound direction at high speed.

The car appears to have been overtaking, when it hit container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3A-2928. Both vehicles were badly damaged. One man was flung from the vehicle and died, and another was trapped inside. Another Chinese man and a Cambodian woman were seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

After the incident, the container truck driver escaped and the local police arrived and cooperated with the specialized force to measure the two vehicles and store them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

The bodies of the two Chinese nationals were taken by ambulance to Stung Meanchey pagoda, waiting for their families to come forward. AREY