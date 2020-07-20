Phnom Penh: According to the Daun Penh District Administration, on Monday, July 20, 2020, the Governor of Daun Penh District, assigned Mr. Nisa Mith, Director of Daun Penh District Public Works and Public Order Office, to lead the Daun Penh District Unity Command to continue to organize public order along Street 136 in Phsar Kandal I Sangkat by dismantling verandas, chairs, flower pots, as well as barriers blocking public sidewalks.

As a result of this order, 5 people participated in dismantling the offending blockages by themselves. The district administration gave others 3 days to finish demolition by the business owners before authorities step in. POST NEWS