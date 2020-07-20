Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Signage And Seating Removed From 136 Sidewalks

cne203 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: According to the Daun Penh District Administration, on Monday, July 20, 2020, the Governor of Daun Penh District, assigned Mr. Nisa Mith, Director of Daun Penh District Public Works and Public Order Office, to lead the Daun Penh District Unity Command to continue to organize public order along Street 136 in Phsar Kandal I Sangkat by dismantling verandas, chairs, flower pots, as well as barriers blocking public sidewalks.

As a result of this order, 5 people participated in dismantling the offending blockages by themselves. The district administration gave others 3 days to finish demolition by the business owners before authorities step in. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

UPDATE: Toul Kork Shooter Confesses, 10 Year Grudge

cne0

Fire On Street 93

cne0

Chinese Violence In SHK; 1 Dead, Others Injured

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *