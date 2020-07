Phnom Penh: According to preliminary information sources, at 4 pm on July 20, 2020, a man on a motorcycle was hit a 2-meter-long piece of metal which fell from a high-rise building, causing his helmet to break and injuring his face. This incident caused a surprise on Street 187, Group 16, Village 2, Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

The victim was not identified, and he was rushed to Russian hospital. KBN