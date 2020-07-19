Pursat: A marijuana crop grown on around 2 hectares was raided and burned by Veal Veng District Police in cooperation with District Military Police in Pursat Province.

Veal Veng District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with the District Gendarmerie on July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM visited the site at O ​​Valley 70 located near Dey Krahorm village, Anlong Reap commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

Due to the geographical location, hidden in mountains 30 km away from National Road No. 55, the police could not catch the farmers, but burned the marijuana plants together with a hut built on the plantation. MCPN