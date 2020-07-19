Phnom Penh: A man driving a Prius car at high speeds hit a central divider at 10:20 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, along Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey.

According to the source, a man was seen in the Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG.4631 traveling along Street 271 at high speed from north to south. While arriving at the scene above, another car pulled in front, causing the Prius to swerve to the left, hitting the concrete. Fortunately no one was injured.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and contacted the experts to measure the car and store it at the Phnom Penh Land Traffic Police Office, waiting for a solution later.