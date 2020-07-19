Koh Rong: Another new airport project, part of a private-sector development master plan, is set to take shape soon, in line with the company’s set scenario.

According to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration Spokesperson Kheang Phearum, the new airport development project is part of Royal Group’s Koh Rong Development Master Plan.

“The airport project is part of the development goals that are in the Royal Group’s investment master plan, but the priority is to build a 70-kilometer-long concrete road,” he said. “The construction of this road will cost about $ 35 million, along with a network of satellite infrastructure, other projects that need to be completed first and the airport project starting next,” he said.

He said that in connection with the airport construction project, the provincial administration is currently waiting for the revision of the Master Plan from Royal Group Koh Rong Development, which has been granted the right to invest and develop separately. We do not yet know the exact specifications of the airport, and have not yet received a decision from the Council for the Development of Cambodia. Therefore, the project has not yet officially announced how much land will be developed and how much it will cost to build.

With the development project on Koh Rong under the investment of Royal Group of Okhna Kith Meng, this is the first big project to develop the island off the coast of Sihanoukville to become a world-class entertainment and tourism city. These include a five-star hotel, a golf course, a casino, a resort, a floating port, a bridge, a villa with a swimming pool, and a number of recreation centers.