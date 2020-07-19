Phnom Penh: According to the report, Mr. Kuch Kimlong, the spokesman of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, said that a Chinese man used a weapon to chase a Cambodian security guard in a hotel, causing serious injuries because he was angry. On the morning of July 19, 2020, Deputy Prosecutor Sok Keo Bandith decided charge the man with intentional violence with aggravated circumstances.

The suspect was identified as Zhao Long Wei, a 35-year-old Chinese businessman. The victim, Chev Saruon, a 33-year-old private security guard, worked at a hotel in the district. Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The prosecution sent the case to the investigating judge, who will decide whether or not to detain the man.

The source says on 16 July, violence broke out at a hotel in Chamkar Mon district, where the perpetrator, Zhao Long Wei, and his wife came from outside with a puppy they wanted to take to their room.

Seeing this, the victim, Chev Saruon, a security guard, forbade the Chinese man and his wife to take the dog into the hotel. The suspect was also intoxicated, and did not listen to the security rules.

At that time, the victim and other security guards rushed to stop the suspect from taking the dog into the room, which caused the perpetrator to become angry. He ran into his room and took a machete and cut the victim on the right waist, causing serious injuries. The injured guard was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The perpetrator was arrested and taken to the Chamkar Mon Police Inspectorate for questioning. KOHSANTEPHEAP