Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was arrested by the O’Beak Kam Police Station for illegally carrying a weapon in Phnom Penh. The operation took place on July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the point on Street 2004 in Borey Orkidey, Orkidey Village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok.

On the morning of July 19, the Police Inspector of Sen Sok District, said that the suspect was LY HONG, a 28-year-old Chinese man who works as a masseuse and a resident of Style Lane Condo, Room 1211. Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon (and also possessed/had taken drugs).

The man also had no passport. A Z0RAKI 906TD (a blank firing gun that can be converted to live ammo), 13 bullets, 1 magazine.

The suspect is currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow procedures. PHNOM PENH TIMES