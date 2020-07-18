Phnom Penh: A woman who used a knife to cut the face of a 5-year-old girl, was charged by Mr. Sok Keo, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of July 18, 2020. The case was forwarded to the investigating judge to proceed.



According to Article 211 of the Penal Code, the woman faces between 10 and 20 years in prison if convicted.

“Article 211: Aggravating Circumstances in relation to Victims

The crime described in Article 210 (Tortures and Barbarous Acts) is punishable by an

imprisonment from between 10 (ten) and 20 (twenty) years when it is committed:

on a person particularly vulnerable due to his/her age; on a woman with pregnancy where this pregnancy is apparent or known to

the offender. on a person particularly vulnerable due to his/her sickness or disability while

his/her conditions are apparent or known to the perpetrator;”



43-year-old Liv Bunthoeun, residing at No. 6, Street 26, Borey Phop Thmey, Chhouk Va 2, in the village of Tek Panho, Sangkat Samrong Krom, was sent to court by the police of Por Senchey district on the afternoon of July 17, 2020.

The woman was arrested and taken in for questioning after she tried to kill a girl with a knife because she was angry after the girl threw stones at her son two days ago. The incident happened at 3:15 pm on July 16, 2020 in Borey Phop Thmey Chhouk Va 2 in the village of Tek Panha, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

However, the attempt to kill the girl failed because she cried out loudly, which shocked the villagers, and the woman took a knife to cut the face and nose, as well as the hands of the victim. She was seriously injured and escaped into the house before the police arrived.



After the arrest, the woman said that she was very angry and could not sleep for two nights because the girl made her child bleed and knew that her child would grow up to be a star, so she only wanted to make the girl bleed too.



She said that on the afternoon of the incident, she went to buy a knife and grabbed the girl, cut her face and cut her face, nose and arms and neck in revenge.



The victim, a 5-year-old girl named Las Mavilia, suffered injuries to her face, nose, neck and arms, requiring around 100 stitches to her face alone.



After the local authorities arrested and brought her in for questioning, she confessed to the malicious and premeditated intent of committing a crime against a minor. NKD