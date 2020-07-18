Phnom Penh: A Cambodian-American woman named Vira Rose Le, who escaped from a hotel quarantine was found in a guesthouse in Kampong Cham on the evening of July 18, 2020 This. This was confirmed by Mr. Un Chanda, Governor of Kampong Cham.

The woman was placed in a hotel in Phnom Penh after arriving in Cambodia on July 15 and flew in with US embassy officials later diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 16.

After finding the woman, the provincial governor placed the woman in 14 days isolation at the Mekong Hotel in Kampong Cham province, and health officials also took test samples to the Institut Pasteur. KOHSANTEPHEAP