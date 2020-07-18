Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Reports Of Explosion On St. 63

Phnom Penh: According to the preliminary report, there was a gas explosion that caused a fire on Street 63, Sangkat Central Market 3, Daun Penh District.

The report added that at this time, the police are helping to extinguish the fire quickly.

The cause and damage is not yet known. Details will be announced later.

UPDATE: According to reports, people were trapped inside the house, and one person was injured and one died while another escaped (Details will be released later). KBN

https://www.facebook.com/aa65cad4-e2f4-4968-8e70-44025a2688cb

