Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus RX400h with license plate Phnom Penh 2AK9165 at high speed and hit a road barrier, causing the car to overturn. This case occurred along Street 271 in Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Morn, on the night of July 17, 2020.

The driver then escaped in an Indian style tuk tuk.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and contacted the road traffic police. Phnom Penh Municipal Police came down to take the vehicle and stored it to wait for the legal settlement. RASMEI