Phnom Penh: A man driving a car at high speeds crashed into four cars and the wall of a house in Phnom Penh. Four vehicles parked on the side of the road were hit by the Ford Ranger, but the car did slow down, and came to a stop when it hit people’s houses.

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 along Street 174 in Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a white Ford ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-9378 was traveling along Street 174, hit a Lexus 570, then crashed into three other cars. The car then tried to drive off, but hit the glass door front of a house, causing the car to break its front wheel. The owner of the car immediately fled.

After the incident, the local authorities went down and contacted the traffic police to measure and lift the four vehicles to be stored at the Office of Road Traffic in Phnom Penh, waiting for a solution later. MCPN