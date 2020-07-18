Phnom Penh: A 25-year-old Chinese man poured gasoline all over the area in front of people’s rented rooms and set it on fire while people went to bed with their doors closed.

This incident caused a surprise at 12:40 AM on July 18, 2020 in Trapeang Svay village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok.

According to the owner of the rented room, who asked not to be named, before the incident, she and her family closed the door to sleep quietly. After a while, her newborn baby woke up and cried, ans she heard something in front of the room.

She went to look through the door and saw the Chinese man standing alone holding a half-liter bottle of gasoline alone in front of the room. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The Chinese man then poured gasoline on the concrete in front of his room and set it on fire. People living around the scene were alerted, and some came out to spray water to extinguish the fire in time without causing damage to anyone’s property.

The local authorities were asked to come down and intervene immediately. When the local police arrived, the Chinese man tried to escape from the scene, but was arrested by the police.

After the incident, the Chinese national was taken to the Kork Khleang Administrative Police Station for questioning in order to build a case file and send it to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate for further legal proceedings. POST NEWS