Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police launched an operation to crack down on drug trafficking in 2 cases, confiscating 2 kg and arrested 2 Cambodian and Vietnamese suspects in Khan Toul Kork and Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh yesterday July 16, 2020.

According to the Chief of Police, in the first drug bust operation at 5 pm on July 16, 2020, the Anti-Drug Police arrested one suspect named Nhim Kimleang, male, 21 years old, in front of Asia-Europe University, Street 257, Sangkat Teuk Laak 01, Khan Toul Kork, while the suspect was traveling by tuk tuk.

The search led to the seizure of a large bag of methamphetamine with a weight of 1000.74 grams.

On the same day, the Anti-Drug Police continued to investigate and arrest another Vietnamese drug trafficking suspect, Sok Chantha, a 57-year-old male, who was engaged in drug trafficking near National Road No. 5, Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo. They found and confiscated 1 large bag of methamphetamine, weighing 929.84 grams.

Both parcels of drugs were wrapped up and disguised as Chinese tea.

The suspects are being questioned by the specialized office and a case is being prepared for legal action. PHNOM PENH TIMES