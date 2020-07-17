Phnom Penh: A man driving a search and rescue car swerved to avoid a motorbike that was driving in the opposite direction, and hit a light pole and wall, causing severe damage at 3 am on July 17, 2020 along Street 271/ Street 480 in Sangkat Phsar Dem Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to a 40-year-old man, he was driving along Street 271 before the incident from east to west. When he reached the corner of Street 480, an unmarked motorcycle was speeding in the opposite direction, turning into Street 480, causing him to step on the brakes and turn the steering wheel to hit the pole. There was serious damage, but nobody was injured.

After the incident, local authorities inspected and prepared to tow the car to be temporarily stored at the Office of Land Traffic of the Phnom Penh Police to wait for later resolution. NKD