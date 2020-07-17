Siem Reap: At 6:45 am on July 17, 2020, in Group 4, Kravan Village, Nokor Thom Sangkat, Siem Reap City, a foreigner died.

GRAEME NOEL DUNCAN, a retired New Zealander aged 72, came to live with his Cambodian wife in the village.

Based on the research of the competent experts and Dr. Ith Chhochrath, the medical examiner concluded that the victim died of diabetes and low blood sugar.

The authorities have sent the body to be temporarily stored at Wat Stung Meanchey, Phnom Penh to wait for a decision from the embassy and the family. POLICE