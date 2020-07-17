Phnom Penh: Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Forestry Administration’s Wildlife Crime Intervention Team, on July 16, 2020, cracked down on endangered wildlife specimens at a sculpture shop in Boeung Keng Kang district.

The crackdown was carried out with a permit No. 125 BNN dated 16 July 2020 by Deputy Prosecutor Seng Heang, Representative of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, appointing Mr. Kan Vivak as a clerk of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court Phnom Penh.

The crackdown on endangered wildlife specimens was led by Mr. Heng Kim Chhay, Head of the Wildlife Crime Intervention Team of the Forestry Administration and the Phnom Penh Forestry Administration.The above location is branded as “Preah Me Neak Sculptor”, # 250, Street 376, Group 13, Village 08, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Captured evidence included 8 ivory specimens equal to 0.590 kg, 17 processed ivory specimens equal to 0.176 kg, 12 pieces of metal-covered wild boar, other wildlife specimens and 1 set of deer antlers.

Currently, the above exhibits have been temporarily confiscated and kept at the Phnom Penh Forestry Administration District, and the location owner has been invited for questioning at the Phnom Penh Forestry Administration District. KBN