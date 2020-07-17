Phnom Penh: From 2014 to June 2020, a total of 17,230 foreigners, (2,971 women), of 104 nationalities, were deported from Cambodia after being found working and living illegally.

The report of the meeting to summarize the results of the first half of the year and the direction of the General Department of Immigration this morning, July 17, 2020, shows that there are currently 93 foreigners waiting to be evicted in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Preah Sihanouk, (8 females) of 20 nationalities.

In the first half of 2020 the number of crimes committed by foreigners was 402 (776 in 2019), a decrease of 48.19% . In fact, 364 people of 34 nationalities were arrested (including 123 Chinese, 109 Vietnamese, 38 Nigerians, 16 Americans and 1 to 9 from other 30 other nationalities).

According to the report, there are currently 1,874 foreigners in prisons nationwide as of June 2020, with 45 nationalities (mostly Vietnamese, Chinese, Nigerians and Thais).

211 foreigners were injured in various accidents so far in 2020, with 100 deaths.