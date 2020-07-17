Preah Sihanouk Province: Just before midnight on July 16, 2020, police raided a secret sex trafficking site of foreigners in Phnom Khiev, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville.

31 people (16 men, 15 women), including Chinese, Vietnamese and Russian nationals, were detained for questioning and further proceedings.

According to the police, the operation involved the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Police Force, the Provincial Police Commission and the local police, led by Mr. Lim Bunheng, Deputy Prosecutor of the Sihanoukville Provincial Court.

According to Colonel Tey Visal, Sihanoukville Police Inspector, the crackdown was under the direct command of Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin, in addition to detaining several suspects, police confiscated some exhibits related to the sex trade. The location was also ordered to close. (Source: FB Huy Bunleng News)