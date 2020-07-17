Phnom Penh: On the evening of July 16, 2020, the District Governor of Por Sen Chey and District Inspector and District Officers inspected the situation of a 5-year-old girl who was slashed in the arm and face by a woman, causing serious injuries. The child is being treated at the National Children’s Hospital.

A woman was arrested and taken in for questioning after she tried to kill a girl with a knife because she was angry that the girl had thrown a stone at her son two days ago.

This incident happened at 3:15 pm on July 16, 2020 in Borey Phop Thmey Chhouk Va 2 in the village of Tek Panha, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

The woman, named Liv Bunthoeun, 43 years old, told police that she was very angry and could not sleep for two nights because the girl made her child bleed and wanted her bleed too.

The woman said that on the afternoon of the incident, he went to buy a knife and grabbed the girl, cut her face and cut her face, nose and arms and neck.

The victim, a 5-year-old girl named Las Mavilia, suffered injuries to her face, nose, neck and arms and her face required around 100 stitches to her face and 20 to her arm.

Villagers said that the incident started on July 14, 2020, the son of the woman who was the perpetrator picked up stones and threw stones at the girl. The girl threw stones backs, and the boy needed two stitches. At that time, the girl’s mother also helped to send her to the hospital to pay for treatment. KBN

Oknha Duong Chhay and his wife, Ms. Deth Malina also visited the girl, and have offered to help pay for facial reconstruction treatment in Thailand or Korea once her condition has improved.