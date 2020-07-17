Phnom Penh: Today, the Ministry announced at 8:30 am on July 17, 2020, there were 5 new COVID-19 cases detected in 3 Cambodians and 2 Americans. The cases are believed to have been imported from the United States.

This brings the total to 171 cases, with 38 in treatment and 133 people released.

More details to come. KOHSANTEPHEAP

UPDATE: In the case of three Cambodians (results obtained from the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge), a 34-year-old man and his 5-year-old son from Chak Angre Krom, Phnom Penh, who have been visiting their parents in the United States since March 2020 with his wife and another daughter (but both women have negative test results in the first place) and a 60-year-old woman living in the United States with a residence in Borey Peng Huoth, Boeung Stor, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. Who had suffered a runny nose and mucus since July 12, 2020.

The ministry confirmed that the three individuals were traveling from the United States on flight BR265 in China (Taipei) to Cambodia on July 15, 2020. The results of the analysis of all three samples were positive f on July 16, 2020 and are currently being treated at Chak Angre Krom Health Center in Phnom Penh. There were a total of 77 passengers (26 women, 2 children, 4 children and 40 men) on the flight, including 36 Chinese (Taiwanese), 1 Japanese and 1 American. 19 people. All passengers with negative test results were subjected to 14 days of quarantine for further follow-up health checks- 8 at the Phnom Penh Air Force base and 66 at the OK Hotel, Phnom Penh. .

The Ministry of Health said that in the case of two Americans positive for Kovid 19 (results obtained from the US Embassy in Cambodia): Two Americans (both ages did not report from the US Embassy in Cambodia) were officials. One is reported to be a senior US diplomat holding a Type A visa with an address at the US Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The two Americans traveled from the United States to continue flight KE689 in South Korea to Cambodia on July 15, 2020. Their test results were positive for coronavirus on July 16, 2020. Both patients are currently in a separate room at the US Embassy in Phnom Penh.

According to the flight, the two Americans on a flight carrying a total of 91 passengers (35 women, 7 children and 52 men), including 28 Koreans, 19 Americans (children). 2 French, 2 Vietnamese, 4 Australians (2 children), 1 Indonesian, 3 New Zealanders (1 child), 3 Chinese, 1 Austrian, 8 English (2 children), 1 Finnish and 1 Canadian.