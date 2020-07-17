Phnom Penh: On the evening of July 17, 2020, an operation to crack down on a Chinese kidnapping gang took place in house No. 322, Street 956, Ta Ngov Village, Niroth Sangkat, Chbar Ampov District, Phnom Penh.

During the operation, the Criminal Police Department arrested 11 suspects and freed one victim. The victim had been beaten and handcuffed by the suspects to extort money, but the amount demanded is not yet known.

Police confiscated two electric batons, handcuffs, 17 mobile phones and some other items. The suspects were sent to the Criminal Police Department for questioning and further proceedings. AREY