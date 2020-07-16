Phnom Penh: A woman took a knife to cut the face of a 5-year-old girl after a quarrel between a group of children. The girl was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

This shocking incident happened at 2:15 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Borey Chhouk Va 2, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The victim, 5-year-old Las Movilia, suffered facial and arm injuries, while the assailant, 43-year-old Liv Bunthoeun, lives around 5 houses away from the victim.

According to a man, the uncle of the victim, two days ago, the victim girl and the suspect’s son were playing. There was some argument between the children and the girl was slightly injured. The girl’s mother then took her to the hospital and the boy’s family paid for the treatment (not serious).

On Thursday the 16th, the victim girl was walking in front of the suspect’s house when she came out with a knife to cut the face and hand of the 5-year-old girl, causing serious injuries, She was sent to the emergency room immediately .

After the incident, local authorities arrived and arrested the woman and sent her to the Samrong Krom Sangkat Administrative Police Station for questioning. (WARNING: graphic images) PPR