Phnom Penh: On the morning of July 16, 2020, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia announced the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 in a 25-year-old Cambodian man from Sangkat Chrang Chamres, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to the ministry, the man carrying the virus was on a flight from Malaysia to Cambodia on July 10, 2020 at 5:25 p.m (*appears to be same flight that 24 passengers have been tested positive from).

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 69 other passengers traveling on the flight are being kept in isolation for 14 days at the Chapulavan Charity Center in Phnom Penh.

As of Thursday, July 16, 2020, Cambodia has seen a total of 166 cases, 133 have been treated and 33 are in hospital.