Kampot: The reconstruction of National Road No. 3 from the point of the Kampot Railway to the traffic light of Samaki Market in Kampot, has seen delays, causing congestion and making it difficult to travel.

The Governor of Kampot Province went to urge the company for the second time to speed up the construction as soon as possible and with the correct technical standards.



Mr. Cheav Tay, Governor of Kampot said this during a visit to the construction site of National Road No. 3 from the railway in Kampot to the traffic light of Samaki Market in Kampot on the evening of July 14, 2020.

The project is 1,100 meters long, 12.8 meters wide and 2.4 meters thick, with trees on both sides of the road.



After more than a month of construction, CRBC contractors seem to be struggling to find a way to speed up construction, causing this busy road to become congested at the construction site almost daily. People living next to the road say life is also difficult.



For this reason, the governor came down for the second time to urge CRBC to speed up the construction process so as not to affect the business travel of the people, keep beauty and maintain order on the streets in Kampot.



During the inspection, the provincial governor asked the company to complete the drainage system in line with the construction of this road. PPR