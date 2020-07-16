Phnom Penh: Mr. Svay Sam Eang, Governor of Mondulkiri Province, presented the development project of the new airport in this Northeastern Province, with 600-hectares of land ready when needed. The proposed site is about 20 kilometers from Sen Monorom city. This statement was made by the Governor of Mondulkiri Province at a press conference organized by the Spokesperson of the Royal Government on the morning of July 16, 2020.



Mr. Svay Sam Eang confirmed that the new airport project can not be built on the old site because there is only 19 hectares of land, the old place now seems to be cramped because many people live around there.



The provincial governor said that when the government needed to build a new airport, the old airport will not be abandoned or sold, as the provincial administration in cooperation with the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction plan to make a park for people to relax and increase the attractiveness of what Mondulkiri has today.



Mr. Svay Sam Eang stated, “We have left the old airport site as a garden and we are looking for a new location. This new location covers an area of ​​about 600 hectares, more than 20 kilometers from Sen Monorom….. The new location could expand domestic airports or international losses, depending on the study of civil aviation and relevant ministries.”



He claimed that the provincial administration is currently preparing to protect the prepared land from encroachment by the people, and whenever the Royal Government needs, the provincial administration will act in accordance with the requirements for investment in the new airport.

Regarding the preservation of the old airport, the provincial administration will organize it into a park, but will be done in stages while preparing the infrastructure gradually.



It should be noted that according to what the Secretariat of Civil Aviation has previously revealed, the new airport in Mondulkiri may be built on an area of ​​300 hectares and is estimated to cost more than $ 60 million. The project has been studied and submitted to the Economic Policy Development Council. NKD

