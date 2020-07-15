Ratanakkiri Province: After being condemned by the Department of Environment on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Facebook account holder But Buntha sent an official apology letter to the Department of Environment asking to forgive his mistake of posting a photo of him nude overlooking Virachey National Park, and promising not to do it again. He said he did not intend to cause any damage to the reputation of Virachey National Park, which is an ASEAN Heritage Site, a national heritage site and a place of worship for indigenous people in Ratanakkiri Province.

According to the Ratanakkiri Provincial Department of Environment, they have issued a letter of condemnation to a man who posted inappropriate nude photos on Facebook at the Virachey National Park. AREY