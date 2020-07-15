Phnom Penh: Three foreigners were arrested in a fraud case ($ 10,750) on July 14, 2020 at 9 o’clock In Khva village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The suspects are:

NDEKWE ANTHONY CHUKWUEBUKA, male, 27 years old, Nigerian, living in a rented house in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Moul Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor.

AMAOGANAYA MICHAEL CHUKWUDI, male, 29 years old of the same address.

(UPDATE) The third was named as Mit Srey Ny, female, 26 years old, Khmer.

Computers, SIM cards and mobile phones were seized,

The fraud involved a faked Facebook account- HELEN GRACE WILLIAMS, claiming to be an American military nurse working at a military camp in Damascus, Syria.

The victim was tricked into a false investment scheme in Cambodia, and was tricked into sending money through Wing in Kampot.

The above suspects were taken for questioning in accordance with legal procedures at the Police Inspectorate of Dangkor District.

RASMEI